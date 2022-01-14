Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 321 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.36) price target on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 300 ($4.07) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.26) to GBX 260 ($3.53) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 220 ($2.99) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 210 ($2.85) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 255.75 ($3.47).

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 218.25 ($2.96) on Tuesday. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 111.83 ($1.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 218.45 ($2.97). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 190.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 185.26. The company has a market capitalization of £36.56 billion and a PE ratio of 6.94.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.48), for a total transaction of £112,050.90 ($152,098.41).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.