Barclays Lowers Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target to $30.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Couchbase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Couchbase stock opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.39. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.84) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Couchbase will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,534,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,974,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,768,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth $18,290,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth $10,863,000. 49.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

