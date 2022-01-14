Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,917 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.53% of Toro worth $55,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 3.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 386,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Toro by 13.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 54,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Toro in the third quarter worth about $314,000. Cim LLC raised its holdings in Toro by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 175,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Toro in the third quarter worth about $4,139,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $99.05 on Friday. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $92.62 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.18.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

