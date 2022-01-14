Barclays PLC Has $47.98 Million Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,372,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 970,910 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $47,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WU. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Western Union in the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 12.9% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,145,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,165,000 after acquiring an additional 130,725 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 144.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Western Union by 82.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 43,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 19,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Western Union by 17.6% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $18.47 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average is $20.20.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.47%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

