Barclays PLC Sells 30,061 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 228,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,061 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $51,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Cummins by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMI opened at $235.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.22. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.38 and a twelve month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.64.

In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

