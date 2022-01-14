Barclays PLC Trims Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 175,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,318 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of Parker-Hannifin worth $49,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PH. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.83.

PH opened at $327.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $318.12 and a 200 day moving average of $304.75. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $247.41 and a fifty-two week high of $334.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

