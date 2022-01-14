Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for TT Electronics (LON:TTG)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of TT Electronics (LON:TTG) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 300 ($4.07) price objective on the stock.
LON:TTG opened at GBX 258.50 ($3.51) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £453.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 247.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 260.58. TT Electronics has a 12 month low of GBX 196 ($2.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 296.50 ($4.02).
