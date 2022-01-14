Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for TT Electronics (LON:TTG)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of TT Electronics (LON:TTG) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 300 ($4.07) price objective on the stock.

LON:TTG opened at GBX 258.50 ($3.51) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £453.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 247.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 260.58. TT Electronics has a 12 month low of GBX 196 ($2.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 296.50 ($4.02).

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

