Barr E S & Co. Has $14.42 Million Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Barr E S & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,165 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 11,955 shares during the quarter. Wynn Resorts accounts for about 1.0% of Barr E S & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Barr E S & Co. owned 0.15% of Wynn Resorts worth $14,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,209 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,438 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $92.50 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded up $6.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.38. 378,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,672,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $76.03 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $994.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($7.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $1,801,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $36,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,495 shares of company stock worth $2,198,009. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

