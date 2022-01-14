Barr E S & Co. Lowers Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Barr E S & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.5% of Barr E S & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $35,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,336,759. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.40. The company has a market capitalization of $442.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.47 and a twelve month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

