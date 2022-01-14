Barr E S & Co. Lowers Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Barr E S & Co. decreased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,939 shares during the quarter. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 719,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,333,000 after buying an additional 160,247 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,154,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,492,000 after buying an additional 112,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.39. The stock had a trading volume of 20,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,646. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.56. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.08 and a 12-month high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.20%.

Several brokerages have commented on GLPI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.87.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $137,130.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $267,678.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025 in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

