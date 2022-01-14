Barr E S & Co. Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Barr E S & Co. trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $2,827,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in PayPal by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 38,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $1.89 on Friday, hitting $179.12. The company had a trading volume of 334,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,440,756. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.15 and a 200-day moving average of $246.81. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.40 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on PayPal from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.20.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

