Bata Price Reaches $0.0259 on Exchanges (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 38.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. In the last week, Bata has traded down 81.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bata coin can now be bought for $0.0259 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. Bata has a total market capitalization of $130,676.80 and approximately $30.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bata alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.25 or 0.00334640 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008828 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000864 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Bata

Bata (BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official website is bata.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Bata

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.