Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.80.

BBWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bath & Body Works in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $889,125,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,997,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBWI traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.72. The company had a trading volume of 260,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.31.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.58%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.