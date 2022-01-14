Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Shares Gap Up to $26.38

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.38, but opened at $27.93. Bausch Health Companies shares last traded at $27.30, with a volume of 153,961 shares traded.
Several equities analysts have commented on BHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.60.
In other news, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 12,077 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 36,427 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 239,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,717 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (NYSE:BHC)
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.
