Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Shares Gap Up to $26.38

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.38, but opened at $27.93. Bausch Health Companies shares last traded at $27.30, with a volume of 153,961 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on BHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.60.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,440.75% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 12,077 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 36,427 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 239,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,717 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

