Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $99.46

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $99.46 and traded as high as $112.06. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $111.99, with a volume of 1,185 shares traded.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAMXF. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.
