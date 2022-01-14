Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 683,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $168,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 111,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.63.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $262.21. 33,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,170. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $265.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $74.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.95.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

