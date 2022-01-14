Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) EVP Acquires $68,900.00 in Stock

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) EVP Joseph G. Hartsig bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BBBY opened at $15.10 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.98.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBBY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

