Beetle Coin (BEET) Trading Down 68.4% Over Last Week

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 69% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $36,676.29 and approximately $3,141.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 68.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 276,709,240 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

