Bellevue Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,894 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 6.0% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 15,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $132.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.24.

Apple stock opened at $172.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.40 and a 200-day moving average of $153.84. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

