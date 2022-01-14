Belong Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period To End on January 19th (NASDAQ:BLNGU)

Belong Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BLNGU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, January 19th. Belong Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 23rd. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Belong Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ BLNGU opened at $9.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96. Belong Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Belong Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,242,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Belong Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,086,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Belong Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,024,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Belong Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,994,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Belong Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,667,000.

