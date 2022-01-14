Belt Finance Trading 3% Higher This Week (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Belt Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $2.05 or 0.00004747 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Belt Finance has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Belt Finance has a market cap of $19.54 million and approximately $611,674.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00062609 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00075175 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,294.67 or 0.07643391 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,741.63 or 0.99157411 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00068298 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

