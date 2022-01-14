Benchmark Protocol Price Tops $1.43 (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00003339 BTC on exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $4,900.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00059015 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Benchmark Protocol

Benchmark Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 2,014,423 coins and its circulating supply is 772,564 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

