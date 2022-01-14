Bender Robert & Associates Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bender Robert & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,866 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 7.4% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN opened at $3,224.28 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,443.73 and its 200 day moving average is $3,429.23. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.07, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Forty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,201.88.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

