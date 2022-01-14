Berenberg Bank Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €106.00 Price Target

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) received a €106.00 ($120.45) price objective from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 82.51% from the stock’s previous close.

HFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.10 ($106.93) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($128.41) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($130.68) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €94.29 ($107.15).

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HFG opened at €58.08 ($66.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €76.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €81.41. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of €53.15 ($60.40) and a 1-year high of €97.50 ($110.80).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.