Berenberg Bank Reiterates €175.00 Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a €175.00 ($198.86) price target by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SAE. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($261.36) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($79.55) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €178.00 ($202.27) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €180.45 ($205.06).

Shares of ETR SAE opened at €110.30 ($125.34) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of -93.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €133.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €137.20. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €108.00 ($122.73) and a 12-month high of €249.00 ($282.95).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

