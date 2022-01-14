Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for ASOS (LON:ASC)

ASOS (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 5,500 ($74.66) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 133.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ASC. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,050 ($54.97) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($67.87) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,200 ($97.73) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.22) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,281.43 ($58.12).

ASOS stock traded down GBX 155 ($2.10) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,359 ($32.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,233. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 1,970.50 ($26.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($81.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,384.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,195.12. The company has a market cap of £2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93.

In related news, insider Mathew Dunn sold 3,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,479 ($33.65), for a total transaction of £98,862.52 ($134,196.44). Also, insider Eugenia Ulasewicz purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,539 ($34.46) per share, with a total value of £12,695 ($17,232.25).

ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

