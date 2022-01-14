Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Insider Sells $37,127.80 in Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $102.60 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.54 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.97 and its 200 day moving average is $112.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,224,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 1,039.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $209,345,000 after buying an additional 1,806,513 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,808,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Best Buy by 49.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,192,185 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $137,077,000 after buying an additional 393,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 122.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 668,300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $76,841,000 after purchasing an additional 367,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

