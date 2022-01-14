BIDR 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $49.58 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 14th. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $15.75 million and $49.58 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BIDR has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One BIDR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00063335 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00075144 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,319.40 or 0.07678172 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,097.72 or 0.99690349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00068474 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

