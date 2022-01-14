Binemon (BIN) Price Tops $0.0115 on Exchanges

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last week, Binemon has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Binemon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Binemon has a market cap of $9.03 million and $3.61 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00063052 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00075355 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,305.74 or 0.07643881 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008612 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,161.45 or 0.99802593 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00068175 BTC.

Binemon Coin Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binemon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binemon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

