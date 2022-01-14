Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $4.37 Per Share

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $4.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.40. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $18.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.80 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $386.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $236.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a one year low of $217.10 and a one year high of $468.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 49.2% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 105.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after buying an additional 468,973 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 22.8% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.9% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Biogen by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

