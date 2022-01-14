Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $245.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Bank of America from $275.00 to $245.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.52% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler cut Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Biogen from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.99.
Shares of BIIB stock opened at $236.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.57 and its 200 day moving average is $290.04. Biogen has a twelve month low of $217.10 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 2,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
