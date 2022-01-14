Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $245.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Bank of America from $275.00 to $245.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler cut Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Biogen from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.99.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $236.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.57 and its 200 day moving average is $290.04. Biogen has a twelve month low of $217.10 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 2,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

