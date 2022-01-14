Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Guggenheim downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Guggenheim now has a $202.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $290.00. Biogen traded as low as $216.49 and last traded at $219.71, with a volume of 10965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $241.52.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after buying an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Biogen by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Biogen by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

