Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS) Short Interest Update

Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the December 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biophytis in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Biophytis stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. Biophytis has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.32.

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases and the treatment of severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

