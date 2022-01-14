BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BioVie’s earnings. BioVie posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioVie will report full-year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.36) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BioVie.

BIVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on BioVie from $50.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of BIVI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.47. The company had a trading volume of 13,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,188. BioVie has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average of $8.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BioVie by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioVie by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BioVie by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 80,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioVie by 267.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 71,197 shares in the last quarter. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioVie

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops and commercializes drug therapies for liver disease. It focuses on BIV201, which treats ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

