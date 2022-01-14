Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 128,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 522,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BGI opened at $4.81 on Friday. Birks Group has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $8.77.

Get Birks Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Birks Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) by 96.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,951 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.69% of Birks Group worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Birks Group, Inc engages in the designing of jewelry, timepieces and gift and operates jewelry stores. It operates through the Retail and Other segments. The Retail segment operates stores across Canada under the Maison Birks brand and retail locations in Calgary and Vancouver under Brinkhaus, Graff, and Philippe brands.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.