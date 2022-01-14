Bitblocks (BBK) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 51.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Bitblocks coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitblocks has a total market cap of $112,638.14 and $11.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,692.53 or 1.00019062 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00088860 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007501 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00032475 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00032928 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.25 or 0.00764338 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitblocks Profile

Bitblocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

