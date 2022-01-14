BitCapitalVendor Hits Market Cap of $255,349.22 (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded down 18.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. During the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One BitCapitalVendor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCapitalVendor has a total market cap of $255,349.22 and approximately $18,264.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00057510 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Coin Profile

BitCapitalVendor (CRYPTO:BCV) is a coin. It launched on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

