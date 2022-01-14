Bitcoin Incognito Price Hits $0.0033 on Major Exchanges (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $42,904.13 and $5.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000031 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001072 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

