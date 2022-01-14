BitCore Price Tops $0.16 (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 13th. BitCore has a market cap of $2.82 million and $295,319.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitCore has traded up 33.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,699.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,263.91 or 0.07643953 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.14 or 0.00325871 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $381.43 or 0.00893301 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00011346 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00071581 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $222.45 or 0.00520964 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.22 or 0.00258135 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

