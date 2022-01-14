BitDAO (BIT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $76.61 Million

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. One BitDAO coin can now be bought for $2.06 or 0.00004817 BTC on popular exchanges. BitDAO has a total market cap of $1.21 billion and $76.61 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitDAO has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00063402 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00075833 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,273.27 or 0.07656695 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008682 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,728.80 or 0.99949552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00067666 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

