BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $78.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.12.

BJ stock opened at $64.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $37.15 and a 12-month high of $74.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $40,071.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,694 shares of company stock worth $1,451,569 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

