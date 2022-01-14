BlackHat 1-Day Volume Tops $197,451.00 (BLKC)

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 13th. One BlackHat coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackHat has a market cap of $972,737.23 and $197,451.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BlackHat has traded down 40.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00064140 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00076277 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.34 or 0.07609024 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008720 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,474.51 or 0.99371314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00067447 BTC.

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackHat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

