BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 134.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 570,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 327,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 9.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,013,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,530,000 after acquiring an additional 257,470 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 92.2% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 461,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 221,467 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 73.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 436,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 184,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 244,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 63,879 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

NYSE BDJ opened at $10.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.