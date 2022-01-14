BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,726,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,776,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 8.1% during the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 525,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 39,486 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 27.3% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 262,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 56,158 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 35.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 63,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 16,590 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the third quarter valued at about $126,000.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $12.59. The stock had a trading volume of 535 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,248. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

