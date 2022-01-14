BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE) Insider Paola Subacchi Purchases 37 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE) insider Paola Subacchi acquired 37 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.80) per share, with a total value of £239.76 ($325.45).

Shares of BRGE stock opened at GBX 642 ($8.71) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £647.84 million and a P/E ratio of 4.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 694.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 677.49. BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 514 ($6.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 732 ($9.94).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a GBX 4.55 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.75. BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.05%.

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

