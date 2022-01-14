BlackRock Inc. Acquires 106,380 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,991,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,380 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.25% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $1,565,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $246.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.78 and a 52 week high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.73.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

