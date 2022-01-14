BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 11.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 740 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in BlackRock by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLK. Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $987.71.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $867.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $670.28 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $918.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $903.33. The firm has a market cap of $131.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.15 by $0.27. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.18 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.94%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

