BlackRock Inc. Purchases 115,129 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,842,511 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,129 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Cooper Companies worth $1,588,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Cooper Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COO. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.50.

NYSE COO opened at $416.13 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $359.84 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

