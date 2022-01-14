BlackRock Inc. Sells 154,877 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,777,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 154,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.20% of Teleflex worth $1,799,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 210.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Teleflex by 475.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $329.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.00 and a 1 year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

TFX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $431.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.91.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

