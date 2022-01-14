BlackRock Inc. Trims Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,926,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,085 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Cognex worth $1,518,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 760,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cognex by 27.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,763,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $141,444,000 after buying an additional 383,447 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Cognex by 679.6% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 149,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after buying an additional 130,383 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in Cognex by 18.5% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in Cognex by 108.7% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CGNX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $71.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.73. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $69.35 and a 1 year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

In related news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

